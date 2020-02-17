Killer gets 2 ply death sentences in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :The judge of anti terrorist court (ATC) Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder has awarded 2 ply death sentences to the accused involved in murder case of Mianwali police station.

Court sources said Monday that on September 16, 2016 the proclaimed offender accused Asif gunned down a police constable Muhammad Ramzan during a police raid in Dawood Khel district Mianwali.

The local police arrested the proclaimed offender accused and presented Challans in the court for trail.

After proving the charges the learned judge of ATC Atiq ur Rehman Bhinder has awarded 2 ply death sentences along with fine Rs.1 million as compensation money to the culprit Asif.

The culprit was shifted to Mianwali Jail.