Killer Gets 80 Years Jail Imprisonment

Fri 07th February 2020

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Judge of Anti Terrorist Court Sargodha Atiq-ur-Rehman Bhinder has awarded 80 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in a dual murder case of Darya Khan police station.

Court sources said Friday that on June 26, 2009 the accused Akhtar Abbas of Darya Khan gunned down his two opponents Akram and Aqeel over enmity.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challan in the Anti Terrorist Court for trial.

After hearing arguments the learned Judge of ATC Artiq-ur-Rehman Bhinder has awarded 80 years jail imprisonment along with Rs 600,000 fine culprit Akhtar Abbas.

The culprit was shifted to Mianwali Jail.

