Killer Gets Capital Punishment

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Killer gets capital punishment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A district and sessions court in Multan sentenced a man to death after finding him guilty of murder on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, accused Muhammad Waqas alias Kashi had killed Abdul Ghaffar in 2022 in Basti Aliwala, Moza Ambala, within the jurisdiction of Muzaffarabad police station.

The court also ordered the convict to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the family of the victim.

The accused, who roamed in the neighborhood armed with a pistol, was warned multiple times by Abdul Ghaffar and other neighbors. In a fit of anger, he shot Abdul Ghaffar dead and fled.

