Killer gets capital punishment

An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) awarded death sentence to an accused on Monday for killing a man in 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) awarded death sentence to an accused on Monday for killing a man in 2022.

The accused, Muhammad Aon, was awarded death sentence and ordered to pay Rs 500,000 to

heirs of the deceased, Muhammad Irfan, as compensation.

He would suffer six-month jail in

case of default.

The police spokesman said the accused, Muhammad Aon, killed Muhammad Irfan and

Daulat Gate police had registered a case and submitted challan to the court.