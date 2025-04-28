Killer Gets Capital Punishment
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 11:16 PM
An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) awarded death sentence to an accused on Monday for killing a man in 2022
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) awarded death sentence to an accused on Monday for killing a man in 2022.
The accused, Muhammad Aon, was awarded death sentence and ordered to pay Rs 500,000 to
heirs of the deceased, Muhammad Irfan, as compensation.
He would suffer six-month jail in
case of default.
The police spokesman said the accused, Muhammad Aon, killed Muhammad Irfan and
Daulat Gate police had registered a case and submitted challan to the court.
