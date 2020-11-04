UrduPoint.com
Killer Gets Death, Accomplice Life Term

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Muhammad Akhtar Bhango awarded death sentence to an accused and life imprisonment to his accomplice in a double murder case on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, Zahid Nazir along with his five accomplices- Shafqat Shahzad, Izharul Haq, Salabat Ali, Muhammad Ashraf and Muzamil Hussain- shot dead Liaqat and Ameer Haidar over an old enmity in 2018.

The police registered a case and submitted challan in the court. The court awarded deathsentence to Zahid Nazir and life imprisonment to Shafqat Shahzad, however, the court acquittedthe other accused involved in the case by giving them benefit of the doubt.

