Killer gets death sentence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Ejaz Ahmad Phularwan on Wednesday awarded death sentence on two counts to an accused involved in a rape cum murder case of Raza Abad police station.

According to the prosecution, the police had booked Nafees on charges of abducting a 10-year-old girl and killed her after rape some times ago.

After final arguments and evidences, the court awarded death penalty on two countsto the accused. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 million on the convict.