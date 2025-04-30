Killer gets death sentence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A local court has awarded the death sentence to a criminal involved in the murder of a citizen over a past dispute.

According to the details, the case involved the killing of Muhammad Atif by the The accused, Gulab Sher, due to a previous enmity.

The incident occurred in May 2022, and the case was registered at Taxila Police Station.

The court delivered the verdict based on solid evidence and also imposed a fine of Rs. 10,00,000.0 as compensation money.

CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani has commended the investigation and legal teams for their diligent work. He emphasized that all necessary steps arwere being taken to ensure strict punishments for criminals involved in serious offenses such as murder.