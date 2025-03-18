Open Menu

Killer Gets Death Sentence For Murdering Man

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Killer gets death sentence for murdering man

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The court has sentenced Asif Khan to death, 8 years imprisonment, and a fine for murdering Abdullah and injuring Nasir in a minor quarrel.

According to the details, culprit Asif Khan sentence breaks down into death and Rs.

500,000 compensation for the murder, 7 years imprisonment and a Rs. 50,000 fine for attempted murder, and 1 year imprisonment and Rs. 50,000 surety for the crime.

The case was registered in June 2023 at Wah Cantt Police Station. Chief Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani praised the conviction, calling it a victory for justice in serious cases like murder and attempted murder.

