Killer gets death sentence in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) -:Additional and Session Judge Shahpur Sikandar Javed on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a culprit in a murder case of Jhaverian police station.

According to prosecution, accused Maqsood Ahmad,resident of Jhaverian, murdered his opponent Murtaza and injured his brother over old enmity.

Local police registered a case against the accused and presented challans in the court.

After completion of arguments the learned Judge awarded death sentence, and imposed Rs 3,50,000 fine on the culprit who was shifted to Shahpur Jail here.