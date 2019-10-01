UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killer Gets Death Sentence In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 04:43 PM

Killer gets death sentence in Sargodha

Additional and Session Judge Shahpur Sikandar Javed on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a culprit in a murder case of Jhaverian police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) -:Additional and Session Judge Shahpur Sikandar Javed on Tuesday awarded death sentence to a culprit in a murder case of Jhaverian police station.

According to prosecution, accused Maqsood Ahmad,resident of Jhaverian, murdered his opponent Murtaza and injured his brother over old enmity.

Local police registered a case against the accused and presented challans in the court.

After completion of arguments the learned Judge awarded death sentence, and imposed Rs 3,50,000 fine on the culprit who was shifted to Shahpur Jail here.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Police Police Station Jail Fine Shahpur Court

Recent Stories

Second consecutive win by an innings’ margin for ..

4 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy presents intellectual property ..

16 minutes ago

100% Emiratisation of Dubai Customs inspection sta ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre tracks pr ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates celebrates 10 years of connecting Durban ..

31 minutes ago

EC to announce reserved judgment on four applicat ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.