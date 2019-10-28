UrduPoint.com
Killer Gets Death Sentence In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:48 PM

Killer gets death sentence in Sargodha

Additional Session Judge Mudassar Farhan on Monday has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Session Judge Mudassar Farhan on Monday has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case.

Court sources said that on August 2018, the accused Muhammad Asif of Chak 60/SB murdered his relative Noor Muhammad over family affairs.

Local police registered case against the accused and presented Challans in the court fr trial.

After hearing arguments the learned judge has awarded death sentence along with fine Rs. 2, 00,000 to the culprit Muhammad Asif.

The culprit Asif was shifted to district jail Sargodha.

