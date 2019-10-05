UrduPoint.com
Killer Gets Death Sentence In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 09:01 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :A court awarded death sentence for two counts to a convict and life term each to three other accused in double murder case on Saturday.

The court awarded death sentence to Sheharyar and life imprisonment each to Umer, Sajad and Ahmed Faraz.

According to the prosecution, the convicts had shot dead Pervaiz and Yasir besides injuring Asim, Shabir and Shaukat Ali over a football playing dispute in Kot Bagariyaan village here on June 12, 2018.

