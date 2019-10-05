Killer gets death sentence in Sialkot

A court awarded death sentence for two counts to a convict and life term each to three other accused in double murder case on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :A court awarded death sentence for two counts to a convict and life term each to three other accused in double murder case on Saturday.

The court awarded death sentence to Sheharyar and life imprisonment each to Umer, Sajad and Ahmed Faraz.

According to the prosecution, the convicts had shot dead Pervaiz and Yasir besides injuring Asim, Shabir and Shaukat Ali over a football playing dispute in Kot Bagariyaan village here on June 12, 2018.