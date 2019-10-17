Killer gets death sentence on 12 counts in Faisalabad

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday awarded death sentence on 12 counts to an accused for killing six people in Sahianwala police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court on Thursday awarded death sentence on 12 counts to an accused for killing six people in Sahianwala police limits.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Nasir alias Jugnoo of Chak 20- JB had shot dead Khawar Abbas, Rashid Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sajjad Ahmed and Aftab over an old enmity on September 9, 2009.

Judge Shahzad Hussain awarded death sentence on 12 counts to the accused and imposed a fine of Rs 3.6 million on him.