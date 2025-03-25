Killer gets life imprisonment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) awarded life imprisonment to an accused and ordered him to pay a Rs1 million fine for killing a man last year.

Accused Muhammad Lateef was ordered to pay Rs500,000 in compensation to the family of Muhammad Hassan, who he had killed in an attack following a heated exchange of arguments in 2024.

According to the prosecution, accused had attacked Muhammad Hassan and Muhammad Ajmal with a hatchet at Pul Barkat Abad area in Qadir Pur Raan, causing them severe injuries. The injury Hassan received on his head proved fatal.

The accused would also pay Rs 500,000 as fine, an amount that would be recovered from his property, a police spokesman said. He said police had completed the investigations in a flawless manner that resulted in the conviction.