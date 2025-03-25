Open Menu

Killer Gets Life Imprisonment

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Killer gets life imprisonment

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) awarded life imprisonment to an accused and ordered him to pay a Rs1 million fine for killing a man last year.

Accused Muhammad Lateef was ordered to pay Rs500,000 in compensation to the family of Muhammad Hassan, who he had killed in an attack following a heated exchange of arguments in 2024.

According to the prosecution, accused had attacked Muhammad Hassan and Muhammad Ajmal with a hatchet at Pul Barkat Abad area in Qadir Pur Raan, causing them severe injuries. The injury Hassan received on his head proved fatal.

The accused would also pay Rs 500,000 as fine, an amount that would be recovered from his property, a police spokesman said. He said police had completed the investigations in a flawless manner that resulted in the conviction.

Recent Stories

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 20 ..

India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025

6 minutes ago
 UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg ..

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..

51 minutes ago
 MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Su ..

MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March

1 hour ago
 Drought like situation likely this year in Pakista ..

Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..

1 hour ago
 Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to ..

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importa ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..

2 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2 ..

42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions

2 hours ago
 Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 mi ..

Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fa ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan