Killer Gets Life Imprisonment
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) An Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) awarded life imprisonment to an accused and ordered him to pay a Rs1 million fine for killing a man last year.
Accused Muhammad Lateef was ordered to pay Rs500,000 in compensation to the family of Muhammad Hassan, who he had killed in an attack following a heated exchange of arguments in 2024.
According to the prosecution, accused had attacked Muhammad Hassan and Muhammad Ajmal with a hatchet at Pul Barkat Abad area in Qadir Pur Raan, causing them severe injuries. The injury Hassan received on his head proved fatal.
The accused would also pay Rs 500,000 as fine, an amount that would be recovered from his property, a police spokesman said. He said police had completed the investigations in a flawless manner that resulted in the conviction.
Recent Stories
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..
MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day
Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eid-ul-Fitr preparations: DC Bajaur holds meeting6 minutes ago
-
Killer gets life imprisonment6 minutes ago
-
Bangles seller overjoyed as Eid shopping spree gains pace in KP6 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM grieves over death of COAS's mother6 minutes ago
-
Gang involved in street crime busted6 minutes ago
-
LDA continues 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign6 minutes ago
-
Woman among five drug peddlers arrested16 minutes ago
-
Aurat Foundation for substantial increase in excise tax on cigarettes, other tobacco products16 minutes ago
-
Potohar press club member congratulates newly elected members of NPC16 minutes ago
-
SC rejects bail of a pregnant women in heroin smuggling case26 minutes ago
-
CCoP approves fast-tracked plan for PIA privatization26 minutes ago
-
Scholarships worth Rs 10m awarded to Dera Board’s position holders26 minutes ago