(@imziishan)

Additional District and Sessions Judge Naeem Abbas on Friday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Naeem Abbas on Friday awarded life imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case.

The court also ordered Shehryar to give Rs 500,000 as compensation money to heirs of the deceased.

According to the prosecution, Shehryar shot dead Qamar Abbas and injured Amir over a dispute in jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station on April 4, 2018.