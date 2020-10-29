Killer gets life term

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Akram Khan on Thursday awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Khushab police limits.

According to the court sources, the accused, Waqar Ahmed of Khushab, had killed his wife over family disputes in 2019 .

After hearing arguments, the court awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to Waqarwith fine Rs 500,000.