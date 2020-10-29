UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killer Gets Life Term

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Killer gets life term

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional and Sessions Judge Akram Khan on Thursday awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Khushab police limits.

According to the court sources, the accused, Waqar Ahmed of Khushab, had killed his wife over family disputes in 2019 .

After hearing arguments, the court awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to Waqarwith fine Rs 500,000.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Jail Fine Wife Khushab 2019 Family Court

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl says PDM will break all previous reco ..

11 minutes ago

KPT shipping movements report

1 minute ago

Nation united against enemy's cowardly acts of vio ..

1 minute ago

45th Int'l Rehmat-ul-Lil-Aalamin (PBUH) Conference ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka capital to go into lockdown after virus ..

1 minute ago

COAS calls on PM Imran Khan

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.