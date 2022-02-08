UrduPoint.com

Killer Gets Life Term, Accomplice 15 Years Imprisonment

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 08:00 PM

A sessions court awarded life imprisonment to a killer and 15-year imprisonment to his accomplice in a murder case of Chak Jhumrah police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A sessions court awarded life imprisonment to a killer and 15-year imprisonment to his accomplice in a murder case of Chak Jhumrah police station.

According to the prosecution, convict Aftab Ahmad along with his accomplice, Naeem, shot dead Shahid Iqbal and injured Rehmat Ali over old enmity on November 11,2018.

Jhumrah police registered a murder case against the accused and submitted challan in the court.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shahzad Ahmad pronounced the judgment after hearing arguments of both sides and examining evidence. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 750,000 on the convicts.

>