UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killer Gets Life Term Imprisonment In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 02:50 PM

Killer gets life term imprisonment in Sargodha

Additional and Session Judge Zia Ul Tariq on Wednesday has awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Jauhrabad police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) : Additional and Session Judge Zia Ul Tariq on Wednesday has awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Jauhrabad police station.

According to Court sources in 2015 the accused Muzammal resident of Jauhrabad city along with his mother Khalida Bibi had murdered his wife Gulnar Bibi over family disputes.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challans to the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the Judge has awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to the accused Muzammal.

The court has acquitted the other co-accused mother Khalida Bibi over advantage of the doubt.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Police Station Jail Wife 2015 Family Court

Recent Stories

Inzamam-ul-Haq to step down as chief selector

15 seconds ago

EU envoy calls on Abdul Razzaq Dawood

4 minutes ago

CAA diverts flights at Lahore airport as planes en ..

4 minutes ago

Death toll in Quetta mine collapse rises to nine

4 minutes ago

Britain ready to help Pakistani youth regarding em ..

4 minutes ago

Parliamentary party meeting of opposition parties ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.