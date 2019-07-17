Killer gets life term imprisonment in Sargodha

Additional and Session Judge Zia Ul Tariq on Wednesday has awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Jauhrabad police station

According to Court sources in 2015 the accused Muzammal resident of Jauhrabad city along with his mother Khalida Bibi had murdered his wife Gulnar Bibi over family disputes.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challans to the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the Judge has awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to the accused Muzammal.

The court has acquitted the other co-accused mother Khalida Bibi over advantage of the doubt.