Killer gets lifetime imprisonment in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Sikandar Javad on Monday has awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to an accused involved in a murder case of Shahpur Saddr police station.

According to Court sources; in 2018 the accused Ghulam Mustafa resident of Shahpur Saddr along with his accomplices Munir had murdered his brother in law Ahmad Nawaz and injured Riaz Al- Khatteeb by gun shot over family quarrels.

The local police registered a case against the accused and presented Challans to the court for trial.

After hearing arguments the learned Judge Sikandar Javad has awarded 25 years jail imprisonment to the culprit Ghulam Mustafa along with fine Rs. 3, 00,000.

The court has acquitted the other co- accused Munir over advantage of the doubt.