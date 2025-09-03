'Killer' held after five years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Police have arrested a man, who was declared a proclaimed offender in a murder case, registered five years ago.

Police said here on Wednesday that the accused, Rehman alias Pappu, had killed his brother-in-law in Nighebanpura area.

The Sargodha Road police traced the accused and was held by a police team, headed by Inspector Ali Imran.