UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killer Of 10-year-old Boy Arrested In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:38 PM

Killer of 10-year-old boy arrested in Lahore

Investigation police Lahore claim to have solved a blind murder case and arrested the alleged killer of a 10-year-old boy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Investigation police Lahore claim to have solved a blind murder case and arrested the alleged killer of a 10-year-old boy.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, SP CIA Asim Iftikhar Kamboh said the accused, Hazim Iqbal, assaulted the boy, Abdul Subhan, and later killed him at Batapur.

Superintendent of Police (SP) had constituted a special police team, led by DSP CIA City Usman Haider, which arrested the accused after hectic efforts.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police CIA Media

Recent Stories

Punjab govt considering to increase minimum age fo ..

6 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif requests for AC in jail

19 minutes ago

Senior Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Atif K ..

4 minutes ago

Kiev Should Consider Impact of Seizing Russian Tan ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow to Retaliate After Situation Around Tanker ..

4 minutes ago

Murderer gets death penalty in Islamabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.