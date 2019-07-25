Killer of 10-year-old boy arrested in Lahore

Investigation police Lahore claim to have solved a blind murder case and arrested the alleged killer of a 10-year-old boy

Talking to the media here on Thursday, SP CIA Asim Iftikhar Kamboh said the accused, Hazim Iqbal, assaulted the boy, Abdul Subhan, and later killed him at Batapur.

Superintendent of Police (SP) had constituted a special police team, led by DSP CIA City Usman Haider, which arrested the accused after hectic efforts.