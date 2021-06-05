Killer of 13-year old abducted child held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Central accused of killing of 13 years old boy who was abducted six days ago outside his house was arrested, police sources claimed Saturday.

Arrested criminal identified as Sulman Nazir was stated to be of close relative of the victim Tayyab.

He had took away the child on May 31 to some unidentified place for the reason that yet to have disclosed by the police.

He had killed the boy already before demanding ransom from his family. Infect, he had sought ransom in order to change direction of the story, what claimed by the police.

The accused had killed the boy to evade identification to save from the arrest.

He had confessed to the crime under custody of the police.

Earlier, dead body of the was recovered from Kayan Pur area, jurisdiction of Gulghast police station in small hours of today.

Family sources revealed that the child was kidnapped daytime outside of the house.

According to the uncle, they had reported the matter to the police station as the child was kidnapped for ransom. But no action was initiated, despite registering FIR and later tracing out offender's call.

He declared the police " responsible of the crime " since it had committed negligence to recover his nephew.

Further investigation was underway.