Killer of Amakhel incident arrested from Jandola: DPO

Jandola police arrested the most wanted proclaimed offender who was allegedly involved in a bloody clash that occurred in village Amakhel in 2019 wherein 11 persons were killed, said DPO Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada on Monday

Addressing a press conference, the DPO said that accused identified as Omar Khitab opened fire on a passenger's coach, killing 11 people.

He was also wanted to police in 26 different nature crimes among 16 murder cases. The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced head money.

He lauded the efforts of Jandola police and announced commendable certificate for the best performer of the case.

DPO Sahibzada said that the role of police, law enforcement agencies, and local leaders was crucial to make Mulazai peaceful and also arrested POs Inamullah, Gul Zaman, Mamrez, Rafi Ullah, Farman Ullah, Nehruwan and Farid Ullah.