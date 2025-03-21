Open Menu

‘Killer’ Of APP Staffer’s Nephew Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM

‘Killer’ of APP staffer’s nephew arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The Kalar Syedan Police on Friday arrested accused Arsalan on the charge of killing his friend a few days ago.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused had stabbed his friend Abdul Rahim, nephew of APP staffer Raja Nadeem Iqbal, to death over some personal grudge and dumped his body in the fields in the limits of Kallar Syedan Police Station.

The police registered a case of the incident on the complaint of the victim's father, and used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused.

