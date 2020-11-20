Killer of boy arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :An eight-year-old boy, who had been missing from weeks, was found dead in a canal near Renala Khurd on Friday.

The police said Shoaib Chak No 374-GB went to a fair in a village but did not return.

The CPO constituted a team which traced and arrested an accused, Yasin, who confessed his crime before the police during investigation.

The accused said he kidnapped the child over revenge with his father and threw the boy'sbody into a canal near Renala Khurd after killing him.