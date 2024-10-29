Killer of boy gets life term, ordered to pay Rs 2m compensation to family

Anti Terrorism Court Multan on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused who had strangled an adolescent boy to death

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Anti Terrorism Court Multan on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused who had strangled an adolescent boy to death.

Eleven years old Hamdan was reported missing by his father Babar on May 27, 2024 and later family received demands for Rs 2.5 million ransom. But later his body was found from a gutter in the jurisdiction of Makhdoom Rasheed police.

However, by that time the accused already received Rs 1.3 million.

Police had arrested accused Dilbar who stated that he had developed grudge against boy’s father for paying less wages against his work. He kidnapped the boy and strangulated him with a cable wire. He threw his body in a sewerage gutter and later demanded Rs 2.5 million as ransom.

The court awarded life imprisonment to the accused and ordered him to pay Rs 2 million as compensation to the family of the deceased boy.