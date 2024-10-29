Killer Of Boy Gets Life Term, Ordered To Pay Rs 2m Compensation To Family
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Anti Terrorism Court Multan on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused who had strangled an adolescent boy to death
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Anti Terrorism Court Multan on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to an accused who had strangled an adolescent boy to death.
Eleven years old Hamdan was reported missing by his father Babar on May 27, 2024 and later family received demands for Rs 2.5 million ransom. But later his body was found from a gutter in the jurisdiction of Makhdoom Rasheed police.
However, by that time the accused already received Rs 1.3 million.
Police had arrested accused Dilbar who stated that he had developed grudge against boy’s father for paying less wages against his work. He kidnapped the boy and strangulated him with a cable wire. He threw his body in a sewerage gutter and later demanded Rs 2.5 million as ransom.
The court awarded life imprisonment to the accused and ordered him to pay Rs 2 million as compensation to the family of the deceased boy.
Recent Stories
LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters in 24 hours
IHC seeks arguments on acquittal plea of PTI founder
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
High-level delegation from US, Canada and AKU visits KIU
3 boilers sealed, owners fined
Holistic regional dialogue critical for effective int’l law regime: Barrister ..
Effective policing, citizen support key to reducing crime; IG Islamabad
Italian Amb. Armellin calls on DPM/FM Dar
45th Annual Forum of PGA concludes, unanimously adopts joint declaration
ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and teachers
Global police shut down malware group 'targeting millions'
CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusive food systems
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters in 24 hours2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks arguments on acquittal plea of PTI founder2 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region2 minutes ago
-
3 boilers sealed, owners fined2 minutes ago
-
Holistic regional dialogue critical for effective int’l law regime: Barrister Aqeel2 minutes ago
-
Effective policing, citizen support key to reducing crime; IG Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Italian Amb. Armellin calls on DPM/FM Dar2 minutes ago
-
45th Annual Forum of PGA concludes, unanimously adopts joint declaration2 minutes ago
-
ITP hosts road safety workshop for students and teachers11 minutes ago
-
CPDI advocates for sustainable, equitable, inclusive food systems11 minutes ago
-
DC Battagram prioritizes action against child labour, human trafficking11 minutes ago
-
Participants of National Security Workshop briefed on Pakistan’s foreign policy32 minutes ago