Killer of British national woman arrested

The Sambrial police have arrested the alleged killer of a British nationality holder woman from Sialkot after six days of the incident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sambrial police have arrested the alleged killer of a British nationality holder woman from Sialkot after six days of the incident.

Inspector Muhammad Riaz Bajwa, SHO Sambrial police station, said the accused Kashif had been hiding in a Sialkot house after committing the crime.

The SHO said Kashif had shot dead a married woman Humaira Malik over a minor dispute at her house in Mohallah Kakkey Zaiyaan of Sambrial city on April 9, 2020.

The accused has confessed to killing the woman.