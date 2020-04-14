Killer Of British National Woman Arrested
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:45 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sambrial police have arrested the alleged killer of a British nationality holder woman from Sialkot after six days of the incident.
Inspector Muhammad Riaz Bajwa, SHO Sambrial police station, said the accused Kashif had been hiding in a Sialkot house after committing the crime.
The SHO said Kashif had shot dead a married woman Humaira Malik over a minor dispute at her house in Mohallah Kakkey Zaiyaan of Sambrial city on April 9, 2020.
The accused has confessed to killing the woman.