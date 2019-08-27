UrduPoint.com
Killer Of Brother Convicted In Dera Ghazi Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:21 PM

Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) on Tuesday awarded life term to an accused for killing his brother

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Model Criminal Trial Court (MCTC) on Tuesday awarded life term to an accused for killing his brother.

Accused Sultan s/o Allah Bakhsh had killed his brother Abdur Rahman by hitting a leg of a cot (Charpoy) on his head while he was asleep at home in Sakhi Sarwar area. An attempt to murder FIR was registered against the accused under section 324 PPC on the report of Fida Hussain s/o Sonhara, brother-in-law of accused.

Section 302 of PPC was incorporated later in the FIR after accused's brother Abdur Rahman had died in hospital.

An exchange of harsh words or quarrel between the two brothers was stated to be the motive behind killing.

The model court judge Razaullah Khan announced the verdict days after the mother of accused appeared before the court with an affidavit stating that police had not recorded her statement during investigations and that his son was a killer and must be awarded punishment. She had feared that the accused would kill her if the court acquitted him.

