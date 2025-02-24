Killer Of Child Among Three POs Arrested In Multan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Multan police arrested three proclaimed offenders in separate operations including one allegedly involved in kidnapping and killing a child and the rest facing charges in robbery cases.
A police spokesman said on Monday that accused Muhammad Waseem was among those arrested and he was involved in killing after kidnapping a child while Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Abid were wanted in robbery cases.
PS Muzaffarabad SHO Muhammad Ramzan and his teams carried out operations under the supervision of ASP Kainaat Azhar and arrested the three proclaimed offenders employing modern technologies and using intelligence-based information. CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar commended police for successful operations and pledged to continue anti-crime operations without any discrimination.
Recent Stories
ADGM completes Al Reem Island integration, adding over 1,100 entities to its jur ..
Emirates Energy Award: A platform to promote global sustainability, clean energy
HSBC to open first Centre of Excellence in Al Ain
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Panama
Faysal Qureshi Announces His Epic Return: "I'm BACK, and This Isn't Just Another ..
Flydubai reports strongest financial results in its 15-year history
Spring Valley to establish agro-commodity hub at Jafza, driving regional food se ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Executive Vice Chairman of Radisson Hotel Group
AD Ports opens first inland dry port facility in Abu Dhabi
DIFC to host 2026 Global Privacy Assembly
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary Farid Ahmad launches GB Tree Plantation Drive6 minutes ago
-
PM to visit Uzbekistan on Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
MNSUA orgainzes seminar on youth resilience, countering extremism6 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visited rural areas to review the implementation of the ..6 minutes ago
-
Killer of child among three POs arrested in Multan6 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall to lash Pakistan this week6 minutes ago
-
No cost to Punjab govt for biker lane colour: Azma16 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness16 minutes ago
-
Health minister announces state-of-the-art eye units across province16 minutes ago
-
NP’s Chief Dr. Malik calls on CM Bugti16 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman congratulates newly elected PFUJ leadership16 minutes ago
-
KP plans Education Emergency Endowment Fund for Out-of-School Children16 minutes ago