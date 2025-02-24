Open Menu

Killer Of Child Among Three POs Arrested In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Killer of child among three POs arrested in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Multan police arrested three proclaimed offenders in separate operations including one allegedly involved in kidnapping and killing a child and the rest facing charges in robbery cases.

A police spokesman said on Monday that accused Muhammad Waseem was among those arrested and he was involved in killing after kidnapping a child while Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Abid were wanted in robbery cases.

PS Muzaffarabad SHO Muhammad Ramzan and his teams carried out operations under the supervision of ASP Kainaat Azhar and arrested the three proclaimed offenders employing modern technologies and using intelligence-based information. CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar commended police for successful operations and pledged to continue anti-crime operations without any discrimination.

