Killer of cop eliminated by Bannu police within hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Bannu police on Thursday claimed to have killed a terrorist involved in an earlier Thursday's attack on a polio team that left a policeman dead.

Police said the escaping terrorist was engaged in an encounter in the Domail area and eliminated during the crossfire. The martyred policeman was assigned to guard a polio vaccination team when he was shot dead by the terrorist near a migrant camp in Bannu.

This incident marked the second attack in recent days targeting polio workers and security personnel, following an earlier attack in the Bajaur district that resulted in the deaths of a polio worker and a policeman.

The cop, identified as Nur Alam from the Kamchashmi area of Domail, was stationed with a polio team when the attack occurred.

In the wake of the attack, a protest was staged demanding immediate justice. The police officials requested the protesters to end their demonstration, promising that the culprits would be apprehended within an hour.

Earlier this week, at least two police officers were injured in an attack on a police vehicle escorting a polio team in South Waziristan. The incident occurred in Wana and resulted in injuries to three individuals, including the two officers.