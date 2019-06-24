UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killer Of Farishta In Custody Of Law: Information And Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:06 PM

Killer of Farishta in custody of law: Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the killer of innocent girl Farishta was in custody of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the killer of innocent girl Farishta was in custody of law.

Using her Twitter handle, the special assistant said that in Naya Pakistan led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, equal and prompt implementation of law was being ensured and the institutions were being strengthened.

She said that exemplary punishment to such criminals was vital to prevent such incidents in future.

She appreciated Islamabad Police for arresting the culprit involved in the despicable act with hard work and dedication.

Appreciating Islamabad police for arresting the culprit, she said police should continue to work with the same spirit and professionalism for the sense of security amongst the masses. She said this will also build confidence of masses on the police.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that giving exemplary punishment to the culprits of such detestable acts will prove helpful to avert such incidents in future.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Naya Pakistan Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan Same Criminals

Recent Stories

US slams India for restricted religious freedom

2 minutes ago

Khushab included in phase-1 of new Pakistan housin ..

1 minute ago

Govt allocated due share to health sector to deliv ..

1 minute ago

India, US Eyeing to Ink $10Bln Worth of Arms Deals ..

1 minute ago

Iran denies being hit by US cyber attack

1 minute ago

Bad news for people wanting to perform second marr ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.