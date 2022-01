(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :District and Sessions Judge Khushab Khalid Arshad on Saturday awarded death sentence with a fine of Rs 200,000 to an accused of father's murder case.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Ahsan had killed his father Ghulam Abbasover domestic issue on May 25, 2021, in the jurisdiction of Khushab police station.