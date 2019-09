(@imziishan)

The Lahore police on Tuesday arrested the alleged killer of former Member of the Punjab Assembly, Parveen Sikandar Gill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Lahore police on Tuesday arrested the alleged killer of former Member of the Punjab Assembly , Parveen Sikandar Gill.

Police said that the accused, identified as Mustafa, was a servant of the deceased. He was arrested by the police due to his finger-prints.

The accused told the police that he killed the former MPA for money.

Further investigation was under way.