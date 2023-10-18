Killer of four children killed in encounter

Killer of four children was killed in an encounter with police at Pandoki village, Kahna area here on Wednesday. Police said that the cruel father namely Muhammad Azeem (27) had thrown their children in canal after killing them some days ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Killer of four children was killed in an encounter with police at Pandoki village, Kahna area here on Wednesday. Police said that the cruel father namely Muhammad Azeem (27) had thrown their children in canal after killing them some days ago.

Today, police took the accused to BRB canal where his accomplices opened firing at police to get freed him. The accused was killed by the firing of his own accomplices.

The body of the accused was shifted to dead house for postmortem.