Open Menu

Killer Of Four Children Killed In Encounter

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Killer of four children killed in encounter

Killer of four children was killed in an encounter with police at Pandoki village, Kahna area here on Wednesday. Police said that the cruel father namely Muhammad Azeem (27) had thrown their children in canal after killing them some days ago

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Killer of four children was killed in an encounter with police at Pandoki village, Kahna area here on Wednesday. Police said that the cruel father namely Muhammad Azeem (27) had thrown their children in canal after killing them some days ago.

Today, police took the accused to BRB canal where his accomplices opened firing at police to get freed him. The accused was killed by the firing of his own accomplices.

The body of the accused was shifted to dead house for postmortem.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Police

Recent Stories

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karach ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns Bahria Town Karachi case till Nov 8

1 minute ago
 Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket W ..

Clinical New Zealand rout Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup

1 minute ago
 Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hosp ..

Türkiye to declare 3 days mourning over Gaza hospital strike

1 minute ago
 Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced ..

Spain calls up Hermoso for first time since forced kiss scandal

2 minutes ago
 ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank ..

ISSI holds Annual Dialogue with Iranian think-tank IPIS

10 minutes ago
 Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies ..

Security threat: employees suspend protest rallies, sit ins

16 minutes ago
Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

Govt making efforts for tourism promotion: MD PTDC

16 minutes ago
 Thalassemia affected children visits Governor Hous ..

Thalassemia affected children visits Governor House

27 minutes ago
 DC cracks down on overcharging vehicles

DC cracks down on overcharging vehicles

27 minutes ago
 Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

Narcotics supply gang busted in Kohat

27 minutes ago
 Agricultural development is prerequisite for count ..

Agricultural development is prerequisite for country's uplift: CM Naqvi

27 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail in Toshakhana c ..

Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail in Toshakhana case

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan