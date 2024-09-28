Killer of four convicted

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) An Additional District and Sessions Court handed down the death sentence to an accused on three counts along with a fine of Rs4.5 million in a murder case of four people.

According to the prosecution,Javed Phul and his accomplices opened fire, killing four people who had come to court for a hearing on March 18, 2021.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz hailed the verdict as a victory for justice, stating that Lodhran police was committed to fulfilling all legal requirements to secure punishments for those involved in heinous crimes. "The conviction is a testament to the dedicated investigation and prosecution of the case," DPO Kamran Mumtaz stated.