Killer Of Four Convicted
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) An Additional District and Sessions Court handed down the death sentence to an accused on three counts along with a fine of Rs4.5 million in a murder case of four people.
According to the prosecution,Javed Phul and his accomplices opened fire, killing four people who had come to court for a hearing on March 18, 2021.
District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz hailed the verdict as a victory for justice, stating that Lodhran police was committed to fulfilling all legal requirements to secure punishments for those involved in heinous crimes. "The conviction is a testament to the dedicated investigation and prosecution of the case," DPO Kamran Mumtaz stated.
Recent Stories
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sanitation Workers in KP got salary increases following protests59 seconds ago
-
CM takes notice of rape during robbery in Faisalabad1 minute ago
-
Experts term PHL cornerstone for blood pressure awareness, management1 minute ago
-
26-member steering committee formed for tourism promotion1 minute ago
-
Mosque staff in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face salary crisis amid utility disconnections1 minute ago
-
9 dead, 1453 injured in 1351 RTCs in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
Rs50m recovered valuables handed over to owners11 minutes ago
-
Efforts intensified to control dengue outbreak: Secretary Health KP11 minutes ago
-
Profiteers face harsh penalties21 minutes ago
-
Punjab Safe Cities Authority holds conference on violence against women21 minutes ago
-
Lahore police complaint cell receives 9,997 applications, resolves 9,07121 minutes ago
-
Three smart police stations near completion: RPO31 minutes ago