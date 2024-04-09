Killer of girl arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Police arrested an accused involved in killing his sister-in-law here on Tuesday.

The accused, Sajid Farooq, had killed a 22-year-old sister-in-law in Chak No 159-RB, Balal Nagar.

A police team headed by SHO Ali Akram working on scientific lines traced the accused and arrested

him.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigations.