Killer Of Girl Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Killer of girl arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Police arrested an accused involved in killing his sister-in-law here on Tuesday.

The accused, Sajid Farooq, had killed a 22-year-old sister-in-law in Chak No 159-RB, Balal Nagar.

A police team headed by SHO Ali Akram working on scientific lines traced the accused and arrested

him.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigations.

