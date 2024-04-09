Killer Of Girl Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Police arrested an accused involved in killing his sister-in-law here on Tuesday.
The accused, Sajid Farooq, had killed a 22-year-old sister-in-law in Chak No 159-RB, Balal Nagar.
A police team headed by SHO Ali Akram working on scientific lines traced the accused and arrested
him.
Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigations.
