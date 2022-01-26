UrduPoint.com

Killer Of Girl Student Convicted

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Additional district and sessions judge Sohail Tariq on Wednesday handed down life term to an accused involved in the murder case of a girl student, in the precincts of Peoples Colony police station

The court ordered the convict to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of victim, otherwise, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment of six months.

According to the prosecution, Talal Hussain had shot dead Kainat, a student of M.ScZoology at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad over monetary dispute last year.

People's colony police arrested the accused and submitted challan to the court.

