'Killer' Of Grandfather Arrested From Airport
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A police team of Special Operation Cell arrested the alleged killer of his grandfather, who was attempting to flee abroad.
As per details, Abdul Wasay had allegedly killed his grandfather over a property dispute last year in the area of Ahmadnagar police station, Gujranwala.
Punjab Police Special Operation Cell continued follow-up for the arrest of the accused, entered all his information in the PNIL list of the airport as it was expected he might try to run abroad. Finally accused was arrested at the airport while he was trying to escape abroad. A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that the accused had been handed over to Gujranwala Police for further legal action.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the Special Operation Cell for arresting the accused.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elected to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICP, CTD conducted search & combing operation PS Industrial Area limits3 minutes ago
-
ICP nab two wanted dacoits3 minutes ago
-
PSF invites applications from Pakistani students to participate in IJSO 20243 minutes ago
-
8 outlaws netted; drugs, weapons recovered3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits tehsils to review 'Clean Punjab' campaign13 minutes ago
-
Blood donation camp at Police Lines13 minutes ago
-
Abid Qadri elected POA president13 minutes ago
-
NH&MP conducts mock exercise to deal with emergency situations23 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Centre for Public Safety Model Town23 minutes ago
-
Relief hampers distributed among 16,268 families33 minutes ago
-
Hamza takes measures to ensure maximum facilities to masses33 minutes ago
-
President of Iran felicitates President Zardari33 minutes ago