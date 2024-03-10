'Killer' of grandfather arrested from airport

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) A police team of Special Operation Cell arrested the alleged killer of his grandfather, who was attempting to flee abroad.

As per details, Abdul Wasay had allegedly killed his grandfather over a property dispute last year in the area of Ahmadnagar police station, Gujranwala.

Punjab Police Special Operation Cell continued follow-up for the arrest of the accused, entered all his information in the PNIL list of the airport as it was expected he might try to run abroad. Finally accused was arrested at the airport while he was trying to escape abroad. A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that the accused had been handed over to Gujranwala Police for further legal action.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the Special Operation Cell for arresting the accused.