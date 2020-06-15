Killer of journalist arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit along with intelligence agency here on Monday arrested main accused involved in killing of journalist Wali Khan Babar.

The police also recovered arms, ammunition and a hand grenade from the possession of accused Sheikh Muhammad Kamran alias Zeeshan, said a news release issued by Spokesman to Police.

The arrested accused Kamran alias Zeeshan was rewarded capital punishment in absentia in murder case of journalist Wali Khan Babar by an Anti Terrorism Court.

Accused Kamran joined MQM-London in 2008.

He along with his other accomplices shot killed journalist Wali Khan on directions of leadership of MQM-London in 2011.

He also confessed his crime and also confessed that he was assisted by other accused including Faisal alias Motta, Shahrukh alias Mani, Muhammad Ali alias Ali, Naveed alias Polka and Faisal alias Nafsiyati. The weapon to kill Wali Khan was provided to him by Faisal alias Motta.

The accused also confessed his involvement in killings and China-cutting in Ahsanabad area of the megalopolis.

Further investigations from arrested are underway.