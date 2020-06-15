Killer of journalist Wali Khan Babar arrested, says Nasir Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday said that the killer of journalist Wali Khan Babr had been arrested.

He stated this while addressing a press conference along with Additional IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, according to a news release here.

He said that the police team deserved praise.

He said that PPP believed in freedom of press and it promoted freedom of expression.

He said that the Sindh government could not remain silent on the killing of journalists as the safety of journalists was the top priority of the Sindh government and Sindh police had been working on the case for a long time and the real killer was finally arrested.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had speciallycongratulated the police team.