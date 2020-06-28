UrduPoint.com
Killer Of Minor Boy Held

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

Killer of minor boy held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have resolved the mystery of the murder of a minor boy after arresting the alleged killer.

Addressing a news conference here at district police lines, RPO Sheikhupura region Shahid Javed said that on June 15, 2020, the police received information that an eight-year-boy who was later identified Muhammad Boota son of Ghulam Rasool was found dead in a car at Nafees colony.

A-division police reached the spot and started investigation.

Five special teams were constituted which traced the accused identified as Muhammad Wasim with the help of CCTV cameras and other methods.

The accused has confessed his crime.

A case has been registered against the accused.

