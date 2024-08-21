Open Menu

Killer Of Minor Child Arrested

Published August 21, 2024

Nishatabad police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in murder case of a minor child within hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Nishatabad police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in murder case of a minor child within hours.

Police spokesman Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Wednesday that a citizen Asif made a call on Rescue 15 on Tuesday night that his 8-year-old son Tayyab was missing from the evening under mysterious circumstances.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil constituted a special team under supervision of SP Madina Division and directed them to ensure immediate recovery of the minor boy and arrest the culprits.

The team started investigation on scientific lines and took Waris Ali Sheikh resident of Chak 6-JB into custody over suspicion. However, the accused during initial interrogation confessed to the abduction of minor child and killing him. The accused threw his body in the fodder crop near Chak 48-JB due to fear of arrest.

The police locked the accused behind bars after recovery of the corpse and registration of a case while further investigation was under progress, he added.

