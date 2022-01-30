UrduPoint.com

Killer Of Minor Girl Arrested

Killer of minor girl arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Sheikhupura police, acting on the notices and instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, have arrested the brutal accused who killed an innocent seven-year-old girl in Sharaqpur.

Giving details about the police operation, Mirza Faran Baig RPO Sheikhupura said that as soon as the tragic incident was reported, DPO Sheikhupura Ahsan Saifullah immediately registered a case and formed teams to trace the murder.

According to RPO Sheikhupura, police used geo-fencing and forensic teams to investigate the case.

Mirza Faran Baig said that the brutal killer Ghulam Nabi alias Mithu was a close relative and neighbor of the slain girl and the accused strangled the girl to death after a failed attempt to rape her.

RPO Sheikhupura further said that IG Punjab has been following zero tolerance policy in crimes against women and children, therefore, the ruthless killer will be punished severely according to law.

