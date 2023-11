SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Midh Ranjha Police launched a massive crackdown on law violators and murderers on Wednesday and arrested the killer of a minor girl, identified as Mulazim Hussain.

Police said the alleged killer murdered a minor girl few days ago in the precincts of Midh Ranjha for unknown reasons. The police also recovered murder weapon, a 12-bore gun from the killer.