Killer of minor girl held in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested the killer of a 13-year-old girl from Chak Bhada, Begowala.

Esha was found dead in nearby fields on Tuesday night.

DPO Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik had formed 10 teams for the arrest of accused.

The police teams searched 300 houses on Tuesday night and interrogated hundreds of people.

On suspicion, the police arrested Muhammad Shahid, a neighbour of victim who confessed his crime during the interrogation.

DPO Omar Saeed Malik said that all legal requirements would be fulfilled duringthe interrogation to ensure justice for Esha's parents.