Killer of missing boy held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested the killer of a six-year-old boy.

Husnain s/o Azeem had gone missing and his parents searched for him here and there but in vain. A couple of days ago, some villagers spotted the body of Husnain lying in sugarcane fields and informed the Sadr police Jaranwala.

On suspicion, the police took Jamil, resident of Chak No 649-GB intocustody who confessed his crime during the interrogation.

A case has been registered against the accused.