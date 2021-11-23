UrduPoint.com

Killer Of Missing Boy Held

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:53 PM

Killer of missing boy held

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested the killer of a six-year-old boy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested the killer of a six-year-old boy.

Husnain s/o Azeem had gone missing and his parents searched for him here and there but in vain. A couple of days ago, some villagers spotted the body of Husnain lying in sugarcane fields and informed the Sadr police Jaranwala.

On suspicion, the police took Jamil, resident of Chak No 649-GB intocustody who confessed his crime during the interrogation.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Jaranwala

Recent Stories

FNC and GNAT&#039;s UAE-Turkey Parliamentary Frien ..

FNC and GNAT&#039;s UAE-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group explore joint coop ..

2 minutes ago
 MBR Creative Sports Award announces names of winne ..

MBR Creative Sports Award announces names of winners of eleventh edition

17 minutes ago
 Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 ..

Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths

9 minutes ago
 KIIR condemns arrest of prominent rights activist ..

KIIR condemns arrest of prominent rights activist Khurram Pervez

9 minutes ago
 EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vo ..

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

9 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes commit ..

Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes committees to implement legislation ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.