Killer Of Mother Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Luxian police have arrested a youth who killed his mother for honour, here on Friday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Luxian police have arrested a youth who killed his mother for honour, here on Friday.
According to police, Tahir (23) resident of Luxian had shot dead his mother namely Haleema Bibi last night for honour and fled from the scene.
Police using modern technology arrested the accused and sent him behind the bars.
