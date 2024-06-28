Killer of mother arrested

Luxian police have arrested a youth who killed his mother for honour, here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Luxian police have arrested a youth who killed his mother for honour, here on Friday.

According to police, Tahir (23) resident of Luxian had shot dead his mother namely Haleema Bibi last night for honour and fled from the scene.

Police using modern technology arrested the accused and sent him behind the bars.