Killer of Olympian swimmer held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested killer of Olympian swimmer Mustafa Ali who was killed 03 months ago, informed police spokesman.

Jatli police using latest technology and human intelligence successfully arrested real uncle of Mustafa involved in gruesome murder.

The body was dumped outside the house after killing, police said.

Jatli police registered case on the complaint of the victim's brother.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of police team said that the accusedwould be challaned with solid evidence and he could not escape thegrip of law, he added.