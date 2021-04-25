Killer of only brother of six sisters arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) ::The Kohat Police on Sunday arrested killer of only brother of six sisters, in Kohat's khadizai area and also recovered weapon form his possession used in murder, said police official.

Hussain Asghar, twenty five-year-old, only brother of six sisters, resident of Mouza Spina Khawara Khadizai, went missing on April 7, later his body was found in local hilly areas.

Kohat police spokesman said, the killer Syed Abbas on excuse has taken him along to Shado Kado hills and shot him dead there due to maternal uncle related enmity between families of both.

Station House Officer (SHO) Qisamat Khan of Ustarzai police station, on orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Sohail Khalid, along with his team traced and arrested Syed Abbas son of Syed Sardar Hussain, on charges of murder of Hussain Asghar, pistol used in murder was also recovered from his possession.

The arrested Syed Abbas confessed his crime before the court, he said.

The people of the area have lauded performance of the police for arresting the murderer in quick time.

Further investigation was underway.