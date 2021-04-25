UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Killer Of Only Brother Of Six Sisters Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Killer of only brother of six sisters arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) ::The Kohat Police on Sunday arrested killer of only brother of six sisters, in Kohat's khadizai area and also recovered weapon form his possession used in murder, said police official.

Hussain Asghar, twenty five-year-old, only brother of six sisters, resident of Mouza Spina Khawara Khadizai, went missing on April 7, later his body was found in local hilly areas.

Kohat police spokesman said, the killer Syed Abbas on excuse has taken him along to Shado Kado hills and shot him dead there due to maternal uncle related enmity between families of both.

Station House Officer (SHO) Qisamat Khan of Ustarzai police station, on orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Sohail Khalid, along with his team traced and arrested Syed Abbas son of Syed Sardar Hussain, on charges of murder of Hussain Asghar, pistol used in murder was also recovered from his possession.

The arrested Syed Abbas confessed his crime before the court, he said.

The people of the area have lauded performance of the police for arresting the murderer in quick time.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Kohat April Sunday From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Latin America-bound exports of Dubai Chamber membe ..

48 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,813 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

3 hours ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

3 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.