Killer Of Own Brother Arrested In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Killer of own brother arrested in 24 hours

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested an accused of murder, who was found the real brother of the slain, within 24 hours of the incident.

The spokesman of the district police said that timely action was taken by SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station Shah Dauran Khan and his police team as soon as the incident was reported.

He said that the accused identified as Iftikhar resident of College Town Kohat escaped from the scene after committing the crime.

However, the police managed to identify the accused and arrested him with the weapon used in the murder.

APP/arq-adi

