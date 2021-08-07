Killer of PDA Director arrested from Mandani: DPO

The Charsadda police have arrested the prime accused involved in murder of Junaid Akbar, Assistant Director, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) from Mandani area, DPO Carsadda Zaibullah Khan told media during a press conference on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :The Charsadda police have arrested the prime accused involved in murder of Junaid Akbar, Assistant Director, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) from Mandani area, DPO Carsadda Zaibullah Khan told media during a press conference on Saturday.

He said the main accused namely Muhib Shah was arrested after police investigated the case from all angles on scientific lines. The accused who has confessed to killing the young officer of PDA, Junaid Akbar told that he killed Junaid over an issue related to a girl whom he wanted to marry.

The DPO said that it was a blind murder and from the very first day police took this case as challenging task and started investigations. He said that police worked on all aspects of the circumstantial indications and found a minor clue against the killer.

After finding the clue against the murderer, the DPO said, police raided Shahi Gali in Mandani and arrested Muhib Shah, the main accused responsible for killing Junaid Akbar.

Police have recovered the weapon and a motorcycle used in the crime. The accused was shifted to police station for further interrogation.